Tony Stewart considers his debut in the NHRA’s Top Fuel class a success despite an early exit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three-time NASCAR champion and 1997 IndyCar champion Tony Stewart considers his NHRA Top Fuel debut a rousing success despite losing in the first round of eliminations. The 52-year-old Stewart made five passes during the season-opening Gatornationals and did nearly everything right, although he lost in the first round to Justin Ashley. Stewart did beat Ashley off the starting line. Stewart drove for the first time in drag racing’s top class. He slid into one of the seats in his two-car team to replace his wife, veteran driver Leah Pruett. She stepped away to try to start a family.

