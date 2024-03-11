Tony Stewart considers his debut in the NHRA’s Top Fuel class a success despite an early exit

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
In this photo provided by the NHRA, driver/owner Tony Stewart talks to Fox Sports following his loss in the opening round of eliminations at the Gatornationals drag races at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, March 10, 2024. Stewart made his Top Fuel debut in the season-opening event. ( Jerry Foss/NHRA/National Dragster via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerry Foss]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three-time NASCAR champion and 1997 IndyCar champion Tony Stewart considers his NHRA Top Fuel debut a rousing success despite losing in the first round of eliminations. The 52-year-old Stewart made five passes during the season-opening Gatornationals and did nearly everything right, although he lost in the first round to Justin Ashley. Stewart did beat Ashley off the starting line. Stewart drove for the first time in drag racing’s top class. He slid into one of the seats in his two-car team to replace his wife, veteran driver Leah Pruett. She stepped away to try to start a family.

