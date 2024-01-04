Tony Sanchez introduced as New Mexico State’s head football coach after 2 seasons as receivers coach

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State didn’t need to look far when searching for a new head football coach. Eleven days after Jerry Kill stepped down after two seasons with the Aggies, Tony Sanchez was officially introduced as the program’s 36th head coach. The 49-year-old Sanchez was a wide receiver for New Mexico State from 1994-95 and coached that position the past two years. The Aggies had a 7-6 record in 2022, winning the Quick Lane Bowl, then went 10-5 last season and played for the Conference USA championship. It marked the school’s first back-to-back bowl games since 1959-60.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.