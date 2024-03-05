Tony Rey resigns from U.S. Sailing board of directors, mentions effect of lawsuit controversy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Professional sailor and coach Tony Rey has resigned from U.S. Sailing’s board of directors in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by the national governing body filed against a foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard. The Associated Press obtained a copy of Rey’s resignation, which he said was effective last Friday. That was three days after two-time Olympic medalist and National Sailing Hall of Famer JJ Fetter of San Diego called for the resignations of U.S. Sailing’s CEO, president and any other board member who supports the lawsuit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.