Tony Kanaan to stay with Arrow McLaren in hybrid role for IndyCar program

Tony Kanaan is remaining with Arrow McLaren in a new hybrid role after stepping away from driving following the Indianapolis 500 in May. The team announced Thursday the creation of a new hybrid role within its racing program for him. The winner of the 2013 Indy 500 has been working with the team since last November. Kanaan will travel with McLaren to races and tests, mentor drivers and help with commercial partnerships and business interests. He also will work with the McLaren Racing heritage program. Kanaan remains one of the most popular drivers in IndyCar history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.