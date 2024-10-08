Tony Finau having to miss Utah tournament to be with son in a national PGA tournament

The PGA Tour is back in Utah and its most famous player will be in Texas. Tony Finau says he’ll be with his 12-year-old son at a PGA Junior League Championship. Finau loves that Jraice is passionate about golf. He says his son is at an age when they don’t think parents know anything so Finau might need to find him a coach. One of the best stories last week was the runner-up at the Dunhill Links Championship. Nicolas Colsaerts had a major health scare three years ago from a rare kidney disease. Now he has his European tour card back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.