Tony Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had one of the best rounds of the week at the Houston Open, even if it wasn’t his best score. He had a 68 to keep his lead at four shots. That felt better than his 62 the day before because the wind shifted from out of the north and made Memorial Park play tough. Finau managed to play bogey-free. He took great satisfaction in making a 10-foot par putt on the final hole. His 54-hole total of 195 tied the tournament mark set by Curtis Strange in 1980. He leads by four over Ben Taylor.

