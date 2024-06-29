Toni Kroos’ retirement delayed as Germany’s adventure continues at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Toni Kroos gets another game before he retires. Germany’s Euro 2024 title challenge looks more real than ever. Kroos is one of the most decorated players in modern soccer with six Champions League titles and a World Cup. He wasn’t flashy as Germany beat Denmark 2-0, but he was a calm, assured presence holding the midfield together. Now he’s three games away from one final trophy. Some fans already have their eyes on the final in the German capital and sang about heading to Berlin as Germany saw out the win.

