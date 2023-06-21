Toni Kroos ‘not done yet’ after extending Real Madrid contract to 2024

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he is “not done yet” after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Spanish club. The 33-year-old Kroos will begin his 10th season with the team after both sides agreed to extend his deal through the 2023-24 campaign. The German player retired from international duty in 2021. He has made 417 appearances for Madrid.

