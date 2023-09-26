Tonga’s Vaea Fifita to miss last two Rugby World Cup pool games in red card ban

NICE, France (AP) — Tonga No. 8 Vaea Fifita has been suspended for their last two Rugby World Cup pool games against South Africa and Romania for his red card. Fifita shoulder-charged the head of Scotland’s Finn Russell in a ruck on Sunday in a match that Scotland won 45-17. Fifita was yellow-carded at the time and it was upgraded to red after the match by a bunker review. At his judicial hearing, the former All Black admitted to foul play but challenged the red card. But the panel says it was always illegal and there was no mitigation. His four-game ban includes the Pool B games against South Africa on Sunday and Romania on Oct. 8, and two club games for Scarlets.

