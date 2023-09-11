Tonga’s Fekitoa looking forward to ‘our toughest game’ against Ireland and seeing old friends

PARIS (AP) — Five teams including new guys Chile will have played twice at the Rugby World Cup by the time Tonga makes its bow on Saturday. Malakai Fekitoa doesn’t mind. The New Zealand World Cup winner who jumped on the eligibility law changes to play for Tonga, his country of birth, says their late start has enlightened them on how teams have handled the opening weekend. One of the teams that has already got its jerseys dirty is Tonga’s first opponent, Ireland. The No. 1-ranked test side hung Romania out to dry by 82-8. Fekitoa is looking forward to the match to also catch up with old mates. He played for Munster last season and seven from Munster are in the Irish squad.

