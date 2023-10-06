Tonga summons Moala after ban to face depleted Romania at the Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Former All Black center George Moala will make his Rugby World Cup debut for Tonga against Romania on Sunday less than a month from his 33rd birthday. Moala has finally completed a five-match suspension to be available for Tonga’s last pool match. He’s replaced another former New Zealand back Malakai Fekitoa. The Rugby World Cup ends for both teams after the match, considered the best chance by both for their first win in France in Pool B. Hooker Ovidiu Cojocaru will captain Romania for the first time in his 34th test after regular skipper and No. 8 Cristi Chirica was concussed last Saturday against Scotland.

