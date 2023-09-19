Tonga replaces 2 players in its squad at the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Tonga has brought two injury replacements into its Rugby World Cup squad with prop Feao Fotuaika and flyhalf Otumaka Mausia out the tournament. Tonga coach Toutai Kefu named Siate Tokolahi and Patrick Pellegrini as replacements. Neither Fotuaika nor Mausia played in Tonga’s 59-16 loss to Ireland on Saturday. Tonga faces Scotland next on Sunday in Nice.

