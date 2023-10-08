Tonga ends Rugby World Cup with win against Romania

LILLE, France (AP) — Tonga leaves the Rugby World Cup with a win after overpowering Romania 45-24 in their pool finale in Lille. Both teams were drowned by Ireland, South Africa and Scotland in the deepest pool of the tournament, but against each other the ‘Ikale Tahi and Oaks found a fairer contest. They could express more of themselves and produced an entertaining, 10-try farewell. Tonga blasted to 21-3 and Romania came back to close within four points twice. Tonga pulled away in the last quarter when its zippier backs added three more tries for seven in total. The Tongans’ highest score and biggest margin in Rugby World Cup history ensured a win at a fifth consecutive tournament.

