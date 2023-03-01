Toney unhappy at FA over process behind his gambling hearing

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has expressed his concern about the process behind his impending disciplinary hearing on gambling charges in the wake of “press speculation” that he is facing a six-month ban. Toney has been charged with a total of 262 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling laws. The alleged breaches date back to 2017. Sections of the British media have reported that Toney has admitted to the majority of the breaches and was facing a long spell out of the game. The striker took to social media to criticize the governing body over what he perceives to be potential lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.

