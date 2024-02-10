Toney scores again as Brentford beats Wolves 2-0 in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — In-form Ivan Toney struck again as Brentford beat Wolverhampton 2-0 in the Premier League. A third goal in four games since the striker’s return from his ban for breaching betting regulations added to Christian Norgaard’s first-half header at Molineux. The Bees earned just their third win in 12 league games and gained revenge for Wolves’ 4-1 victory in December that dumped them out of the FA Cup last month. Pedro Neto twice hit the post and Craig Dawson had a goal disallowed for offside but Wolves failed to score at Molineux in the league for the first time in a year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.