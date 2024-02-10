Toney scores again as Brentford beats Wolves 2-0 in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts]

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — In-form Ivan Toney struck again as Brentford beat Wolverhampton 2-0 in the Premier League. A third goal in four games since the striker’s return from his ban for breaching betting regulations added to Christian Norgaard’s first-half header at Molineux. The Bees earned just their third win in 12 league games and gained revenge for Wolves’ 4-1 victory in December that dumped them out of the FA Cup last month. Pedro Neto twice hit the post and Craig Dawson had a goal disallowed for offside but Wolves failed to score at Molineux in the league for the first time in a year.

