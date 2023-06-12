Toney describes FA as ‘spiteful,’ says he’ll come back stronger after betting ban

LONDON (AP) — England striker Ivan Toney has described the Football Association as “spiteful” for its handling of his ban for breaking betting rules. Toney was handed an eight-month suspension last month after admitting to 232 counts of breaching English soccer’s betting rules. The FA announced Toney had been charged with 262 breaches in November to effectively rule him out of contention for the World Cup in Qatar. He had to wait until May before receiving his ban and a fine of $62,000. Toney says missing the World Cup was a “bigger punishment” than his actual ban.

