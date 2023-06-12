Toney describes FA as ‘spiteful,’ says he’ll come back stronger after betting ban

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Ivan Toney during the Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Bournemouth at the Community Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Toney has been suspended for eight months by the English Football Association for breaching its betting rules. The FA says the England international was banned "from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect" until Jan. 16, 2024. He was also fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000). Toney had faced 262 charges of breaching the FA's betting rules between late February 2017 and late January 2021 but the FA said it "withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232."

LONDON (AP) — England striker Ivan Toney has described the Football Association as “spiteful” for its handling of his ban for breaking betting rules. Toney was handed an eight-month suspension last month after admitting to 232 counts of breaching English soccer’s betting rules. The FA announced Toney had been charged with 262 breaches in November to effectively rule him out of contention for the World Cup in Qatar. He had to wait until May before receiving his ban and a fine of $62,000. Toney says missing the World Cup was a “bigger punishment” than his actual ban.

