Tonali’s 10-month ban now in effect worldwide, FIFA says after approving Italian request

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — FIFA says Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for betting violations went into effect Friday after it approved Italy’s request that the Newcastle midfielder’s suspension be upheld worldwide. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had earlier said that Tonali could still play this weekend because the Premier League club hadn’t been officially informed of the ban. FIFA says in a statement that “the request submitted by the Italian Football Association to extend the sanction it imposed on the player Sandro Tonali on (Friday) to have worldwide effect has been granted.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.