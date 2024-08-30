Tonali returns to Italy squad after serving 10-month gambling ban

ROME (AP) — Sandro Tonali has been called back to Italy’s squad after serving a 10-month gambling ban. Coach Luciano Spalletti also handed Leicester defender Caleb Okoli and Atalanta midfielder Marco Brescianini their first call-ups on Friday for Nations League matches against France and Israel. Key midfielder Nicolò Barella was left off the squad due to a sinus issue. Italy visits France next Friday and faces Israel in Budapest three days later. The Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the European Championship round of 16 two months ago. Tonali missed the tournament because of his ban.

