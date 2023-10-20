Tonali available to play for Newcastle despite betting probe in Italy

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali will be available to play Saturday despite the Italy international being involved in a betting investigation in his home country. Tonali has met with prosecutors in Turin and could face a lengthy ban. He joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the offseason. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says the 23-year-old Tonali has trained twice this week with the team and could play Saturday when Crystal Palace visits St. James’ Park. Howe says “He’s very much available for selection.”

