Tonali at the ‘next stage’ of career ahead of return from gambling ban, says Newcastle manager Howe

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sandro Tonali is set to make his return for Newcastle on Wednesday after a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules with manager Eddie Howe saying the Italy midfielder feels “at the next stage” of his career. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the offseason of 2023 but only played 12 games before he was handed a ban by the Italian soccer federation in October for betting on Milan and another Italian club, Brescia, when he played for those teams. Howe says Tonali has had “a long time to think, analyze and reflect” and understands the midfielder will be under lots of scrutiny.

