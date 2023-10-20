Tonali and Zaniolo available to play for their Premier League teams despite betting probe in Italy

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo will be available to play this weekend for their Premier League clubs despite the Italy internationals being involved in a betting investigation in their home country. Tonali is a midfielder for Newcastle. He joined in the offseason from AC Milan. Newcastle hosts Crystal Palace on Saturday. Zaniolo is a winger for Aston Villa. The club says Zaniolo is cooperating with authorities and will be available for selection to face West Ham on Sunday. Tonali and Zaniolo had been sent back to their clubs from Italy’s training camp this month after being notified by police of involvement in the probe.

