Toms wins Cologuard Classic on PGA Tour Champions by 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — David Toms got up-and-down for his third bogey of the week on the par-4 18th hole at Tucson National to beat Robert Karlsson by one stroke in the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. The 56-year-old Toms was surprised to learn that his tee shot on 18 had rolled into the water flanking the right side of the fairway. After a penalty drop, he hit his third shot right of the green, then left his chip about 6 feet short. He pumped his fist as the bogey putt curled in to secure his third victory on the over-50 tour. Toms closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-day total of 15-under 202.

