Toms claims Galleri for 2nd Champions win of the season

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — David Toms fired a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke, wire-to-wire win at The Galleri Classic to become the first two-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this season. Toms closed out his fourth Champions victory with an eight-birdie, one-bogey performance at Mission Hills Country Club. Steven Alker of New Zealand used five birdies — four on the back nine — to finish alone in second after a closing 67.

