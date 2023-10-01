Tompkins’ 2 TDs in 1st half stake UC Davis to early lead in 31-13 victory over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Trent Tompkins ran for two first-half touchdowns as UC Davis built a 26-0 lead and cruised to a 31-13 win over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference battle. The Aggies dominated the game, with more than 200 yards more offense and 10 minutes more time of possession than Cal Poly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.