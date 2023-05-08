Tomori ready to add to Milan’s history ahead of ‘Euroderby’

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
From left, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, Brahim Diaz, Fikayo Tomori Olivier Giroud and Mike Magnan celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Napoli and AC Milan, at Naples' Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Tuesday April 18, 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and AC Milan advanced to the semifinal on a 2-1 aggregate. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

MILAN (AP) — Fikayo Tomori could hardly have hoped for a better start to life at AC Milan. The English defender helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first full season with the club and the Rossoneri are now back at the top of European soccer. They face city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals and Tomori says in an interview that “it doesn’t really get much bigger than that.” Milan is second only to Real Madrid with seven titles in Europe’s premier club competition, but hasn’t lifted the trophy since 2007. But Tomori believes the team is “a match for anyone.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.