Tommy Splaine’s single in 9th gives Arizona 3-2 win over USC in Pac-12 title game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Splaine lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and Arizona rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Southern California 4-3 in the Pac-12 baseball tournament championship game. The championship game was the final Pac-12 game for the conference as we know it, with 10 teams heading to new conferences next fall. Arizona appeared to be headed to a second straight Pac-12 title game disappointment, managing one baserunner through the first six innings against USC starter Caden Aoki. The Wildcats scored a run off Aoki in the seventh inning, two more in the eighth and walked it off on Splaine’s hit.

