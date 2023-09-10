Tommy Schuster runs, passes for TDs as North Dakota rolls past Northern Arizona, 37-22

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster fired a 45-yard touchdown pass, then scored from a yard out to push North Dakota to a 37-22 win over Northern Arizona. Schuster now has four touchdown passes and two more rushing scores in two games for North Dakota (2-0).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.