Tommy Rittenhouse propels Illinois State to 40-32 victory over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse had a touchdown pass and two long scoring runs to lead Illinois State to a 40-32 victory over Murray State. Rittenhouse scored on a 40-yard run in the first quarter and Illinois State (5-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) settled for a 6-0 lead after the point-after kick failed. Ian Wagner kicked a short field goal for the Redbirds early in the second quarter, but Jawaun Northington raced 48 yards for a touchdown three plays later and Murray State (1-6, 0-4) pulled within 9-7. Rittenhouse connected with Wenkers Wright for a 39-yard gain to the Racers’ 1-yard line and Wright ran it in from there to give Illinois State a 16-7 lead. Jayden Johannsen passed to Elijah Downing for a 24-yard touchdown to get Murray State within two points at halftime.

