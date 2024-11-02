Tommy Rittenhouse leads Illinois State to 23-16 victory over Youngstown State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Illinois State to a 23-16 victory over Youngstown State. Youngstown State (3-7, 2-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took a 2-0 lead the first time Illinois State (6-3, 3-2) had the ball when Jaylen Castleberry sacked Rittenhouse in the end zone. The Redbirds answered with Ian Wagner’s 33-yard field goal for a 3-2 lead after one quarter. Rittenhouse polished off a 71-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring toss to Wenkers Wright early in the second quarter, but Wagner missed the extra-point kick and Illinois State settled for a 9-2 lead and took it into halftime.

