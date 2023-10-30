Tommy Pham gives up chance for first 5-for-5 World Series game, gives at-bat to Jace Peterson

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Tommy Pham had a chance to become the first player to go 5 for 5 in a World Series game but gave the ninth-inning at-bat to teammate Jace Peterson in Game 2. Pham went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the Diamondbacks’ 9-1 win Saturday night. He is 5 for 9 with a home run in the Series, which is tied 1-1. Pham approached manager Torey Lovullo with the idea in the eighth inning after Arizona scored three runs to open a 7-1 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.