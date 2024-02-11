Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win over Marcus Giron at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Second-seeded Tommy Paul won his second career ATP title at the Dallas Open. Paul surged ahead by winning the first three games in the third set and beating unseeded Marcos Giron 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 in an all-American final Sunday. Paul held serve to open the deciding set, and again in the third game. He took the second game that included Giron’s third double fault of the match. It was the fourth ATP final for the 15th-ranked Paul, whose previous title came in 2021 in Stockholm. The 30-year-old Giron had already defeated two other top-20 opponents on the hardcourt in Dallas and was trying to win his first ATP title.

