Tommy Paul outguns Lorenzo Musetti to win final at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Tommy Paul outgunned Lorenzo Musetti to win the final at the grass-court Queen’s Club 6-1, 7-6 (8). Paul became the first American winner of the pre-Wimbledon tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010 and joined a group of former American champions which includes John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras. Paul says “It was my goal always to put my name next to them.” The 13th-ranked Paul will also overtake compatriot Taylor Fritz to become the new American No. 1.

