Tommy Paul feels right at home on European clay. Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Italian Open final

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Poland's Hubert Hurkazc returns the ball to Tommy Paul of the United States' at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — Tommy Paul has produced the biggest clay-court result of his career at the Italian Open. And he’s still going. The American beat ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to earn a spot in the semifinals at the Foro Italico after a straight-set victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in his previous match. Paul’s semifinal opponent will be Nicolas Jarry after the Chilean rallied past Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. The other semifinal match will feature 2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev against Alejandro Tabilo. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.