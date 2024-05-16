Tommy Paul feels right at home on European clay. Swiatek to play Sabalenka in Italian Open final

ROME (AP) — Tommy Paul has produced the biggest clay-court result of his career at the Italian Open. And he’s still going. The American beat ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to earn a spot in the semifinals at the Foro Italico after a straight-set victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in his previous match. Paul’s semifinal opponent will be Nicolas Jarry after the Chilean rallied past Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. The other semifinal match will feature 2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev against Alejandro Tabilo. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.