Tommy Paul beats top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto quarterfinals

TORONTO (AP) — American Tommy Paul ended top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak at 14 matches, beating the 20-year-old Spanish star 6-3 4-6 6-3 on Friday night to reach the National Bank Open semifinals. Alcaraz had the shot of the match with a between-the-leg winner in the second set, but couldn’t keep up with Paul in the third. Alcaraz, the Wimbledon champion preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against only five losses. Paul will face the winner of the late match between seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy and Gael Monfils of France. In the afternoon, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia dropped out with a 7-6 (7), 7-5 loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

