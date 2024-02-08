Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton cruise to victories, reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS (AP) — Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have cruised to straight-set victories to reach the quarterfinals at the Dallas Open. The second-seeded Paul beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-2. Shelton is the No. 3 seed and beat Michael Mmoh 6-3, 6-3. Paul wore down Daniel through long rallies and games on his opponent’s serve. Shelton lost just three points on his serve against Mmoh, another American. Two seeded players lost in straight sets. Fifth-seeded American Christopher Eubanks fell to Australia’s James Duckworth 7-6 (3), 6-4. No. 6 seed Max Purcell of Australia lost 6-4, 6-3 to Marcos Giron of the U.S.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.