Tommy Paul advances to the Italian Open semifinals and feels right at home on European clay courts

ROME (AP) — Tommy Paul has produced the biggest clay-court result of his career at the Italian Open. And he’s still going. The American beat ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to earn a spot in the semifinals at the Foro Italico after a straight-set victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in his previous match. Paul’s semifinal opponent will be Nicolas Jarry after the Chilean rallied past Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. The other semifinal match will feature 2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev against Alejandro Tabilo. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 11 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff to reach the final. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins meet in the other semifinal.

