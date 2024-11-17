Tommy Mellott, McCade O’Reilly rally unbeaten Montana State over UC Davis 30-28 for Big Sky title

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw two touchdown passes in a 30-point run by Montana State, but the Bobcats needed an interception from McCade O’Reilly on a 2-point conversion try to hold off UC Davis 30-28 in a battle of Top-5 teams in the FCS coaches poll.No. 2 Montana State (11-0, 7-0) clinched the Big Sky Conference title with the victory over No. 4 UC Davis (9-2, 6-1) and finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time in program history.

