Tommy La Stella cut by Mariners, who bring up Bryce Miller

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella was cut by the Seattle Mariners ahead of their game at the Oakland Athletics. La Stella was released by San Francisco on Jan. 5 with one season left in an $18.75 million, three-year contract. Seattle signed him two weeks later for the $720,000 major league minimum, which was offset against the $11.5 million he was owed by the Giants. He appeared in 12 games with the Mariners, hitting .190 (4 for 21) with two RBIs.

