Tommy Fleetwood is a Ryder Cup leader. Luke Donald says he ‘absolutely could be a future captain’

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood’s leadership and experience are a vital part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. So much so that Luke Donald said Fleetwood “absolutely could be a future captain.” Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari formed an unbeatable “Moliwood” team that won all four of its matches in 2018. Fleetwood is an accurate driver and good with long irons. So his game should be a perfect fit for Marco Simone’s narrow fairways. Fleetwood captained Britain and Ireland’s team at the Hero Cup earlier this year.

