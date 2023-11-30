Tommy DeVito is the unexpected star for the Giants in a season of injuries and disappointment

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants headed into their bye week riding a two-game winning streak. The bad news is they have a 4-8 record with five games left in the regular season and their chances of making the playoffs again under coach Brian Daboll aren’t good. They still have two games with Philadelphia and all the Eagles did was beat the Giants three times last season. If there has been a feel-good story, it’s New Jersey native Tommy DeVito stepping in for injured quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor and playing better than anyone anticipated in the current winning streak.

