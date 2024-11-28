Tommy DeVito is out with sore arm, Drew Lock will start for Giants against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tommy DeVito is inactive for the Giants’ visit to the Dallas Cowboys because of a sore throwing arm, leaving Drew Lock as the Thanksgiving Day starter for New York. DeVito started last weekend in place of the benched and subsequently released Daniel Jones and was anticipating a return to the site of his first career start for the Giants last year. Instead, DeVito came out of the 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay with a sore arm. He delayed the trip to Texas to continue treatment, but there wasn’t enough recovery time.

