Tommy DeVito is out as the Giants starting quarterback; Tyrod Taylor will face Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Tommy DeVito is out as the New York Giants starting quarterback and is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor. Coach Brian Daboll announced the change Wednesday, saying Taylor provided a spark Monday in a loss in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. An undrafted rookie free agent who grew up in New Jersey, DeVito started the past six games for the Giants (5-10) and led them on a three-game winning streak, getting them within striking distance of a playoff berth this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.