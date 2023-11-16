Tommy DeVito is looking to build off 2-touchdown game when the Giants face Washington

EAST RUTHERFORD. N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito didn’t put up great numbers against the Dallas Cowboys in becoming the first undrafted rookie free agent to start at quarterback for the New York Giants in modern draft era. His 14 of 27 performance for 86 yards against one of the NFL’s top defenses came in a 49-17 blowout. While he threw two touchdowns, the first came with New York down 28-0 and the second came in the final minutes. DeVito will look to do more when he makes his second start Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

