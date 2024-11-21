Tommy DeVito begins prepping to start as Giants QB on Sunday against the Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito took over as the New York Giants starting quarterback Wednesday as the team prepared to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. DeVito was given the starting job on Monday after coach Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones with the team on a five-game losing streak. DeVito said he felt for Jones but noted the 27-year-old, who has been the quarterback of the Giants since 2019, has worked with him since the change. DeVito said he hopes to spark the team, as he did last season in taking over when Jones and Tyrod Taylor were hurt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.