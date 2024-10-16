Tomlin mum on Steelers starting QB but all signs are pointing toward Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is keeping the identity of his team’s starting quarterback under wraps. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have both taken snaps with the first team in practice. Wilson has missed six weeks while recovering from a calf injury. Tomlin says that Wilson is in the mix to start, and the uptick in Wilson’s workload during practice indicates he will likely be the choice barring any setback. The Steelers are 4-2 as they prepare for a primetime visit from Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (2-4).

