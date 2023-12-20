Tomlin believes Pickens’ maturity is a work in progress, but won’t bench talented Steelers WR

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes George Pickens’ growth off the field remains a work in progress, but will not bench the second-year wide receiver when Cincinnati visits. Pickens has drawn scrutiny outside the organization for his lack of hustle on several plays during a loss to Indianapolis. Pickens dismissed the criticism as coming from “media guys” who have never played football. Tomlin said he isn’t concerned with Pickens’ effort but added Pickens needs to be more forthright when it comes to dealing with the media.

