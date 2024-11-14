Tomislav Ivisic scores 20 points and Illinois overcomes 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic scored 20 points, Ben Humrichous added 10 and Illinois overcame 18 turnovers to beat Oakland 66-54. Illinois has started a season 3-0 for the fourth time under Brad Underwood, and the second time in three seasons after starting the 2022-23 season 4-0. Illinois had its lead trimmed to 38-36 early in the second half before going on a 17-4 run for a 55-40 lead. Ivisic started the run, that included 11 straight points, with three made field goals. Oakland was just 2 of 10 from the field during the run. Ivisic was 9 of 14 from the field, while the rest of his teammates combined to go 14 of 41.

