Tomislav Ivisic scores 18 points, Illinois hits 15 3s to roll past SIU Edwardsville 90-58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic scored 18 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Illinois raced to a 90-58 victory over in-state rival SIU Edwardsville to win its second straight. Ivisic dunked just seconds into the game and Tre White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Illinois out of the gate and the Fighting Illini used eight treys to build a 46-28 lead at the break and finished 15 of 38 from distance.

