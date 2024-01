LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga hit a deep 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to allow Nebraska to beat Northwestern for the first time since 2019, defeating the Wildcats 75-69. Nebraska had lost seven straight to the Wildcats and trail in the all-time series 13-10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.