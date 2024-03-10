Tominaga scores 30, Nebraska keeps Michigan reeling with 85-70 victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points and Nebraska clinched a tie for third place by beating Michigan 85-70 in a Big Ten Conference regular-season finale. Nebraska (22-9, 12-8) matched its second highest win total. Coach Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers tied Northwestern for third place, earning a double by in the conference tournament. Michigan (8-23, 3-17) has lost eight in a row and 13 of its last 14, setting a single-season school record with 23 losses under embattled coach Juwan Howard. The Wolverines finished last in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967.

